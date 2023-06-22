Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,386,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 182,275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 434,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after buying an additional 144,036 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 673,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 86,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,216. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

