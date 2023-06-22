Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $12,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDP. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,739,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 473,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 245,980 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 188,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 862.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 139,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IBDP stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

