Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

WM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.09 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average is $159.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

