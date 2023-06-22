Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,378 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,906,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,280 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,497,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,427,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 132,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,710. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

