Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

