Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 249,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,664.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,190. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. 888 restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

