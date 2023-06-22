Leavell Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 151,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,197. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

