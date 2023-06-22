LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Shares Down 1.5%

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €51.88 ($56.39) and last traded at €52.34 ($56.89). Approximately 173,516 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €53.14 ($57.76).

LEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($90.22) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($98.91) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.29.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

