Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.50.

Legrand Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legrand SA will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

