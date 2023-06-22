Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) vs. Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Head to Head Analysis

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) and Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Ceragon Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A N/A $13.16 million N/A N/A Ceragon Networks $295.17 million 0.56 -$19.69 million ($0.04) -49.25

Leo Holdings Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceragon Networks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leo Holdings Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Ceragon Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Leo Holdings Corp. II and Ceragon Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ceragon Networks has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 166.50%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Leo Holdings Corp. II.

Volatility and Risk

Leo Holdings Corp. II has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Leo Holdings Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leo Holdings Corp. II and Ceragon Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leo Holdings Corp. II N/A -70.28% 3.40% Ceragon Networks -1.02% 0.84% 0.36%

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Leo Holdings Corp. II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

