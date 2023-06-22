Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.07 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 15% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,877.62 or 0.06258291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and $10.07 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,326,437 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,338,088.09544297. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,904.20696046 USD and is up 5.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $18,856,692.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

