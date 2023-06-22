Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,367 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $33,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $370.12. The company had a trading volume of 183,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,553. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $378.50.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

