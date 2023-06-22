Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 12,735 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 374.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,598 shares of company stock worth $3,969,028 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Stock Down 0.8 %

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Fortinet stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

