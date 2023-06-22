Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 3,371 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 37.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

