Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 37,593 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 192.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,593 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $15.93 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

