Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.08 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

