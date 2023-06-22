Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

