Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

