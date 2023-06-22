Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $623,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.