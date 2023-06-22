Lisk Trading Up 7.5% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $108.54 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002113 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,762,498 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

