LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.08

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.08 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.56). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.54), with a volume of 3,399 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of £284.91 million, a PE ratio of -441.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,774.19%.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

