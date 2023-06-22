LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.08

Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.08 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.56). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.54), with a volume of 3,399 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
LSL Property Services Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £284.91 million, a PE ratio of -441.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 271.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.15.
LSL Property Services Increases Dividend
LSL Property Services Company Profile
LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.
Featured Articles
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than LSL Property Services
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.