M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $830.14

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 830.14 ($10.62) and traded as low as GBX 756 ($9.67). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 758 ($9.70), with a volume of 30,086 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 816.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 829.65. The company has a market cap of £391.66 million, a P/E ratio of 723.08 and a beta of 0.69.

In other M.P. Evans Group news, insider Michael Sherwin acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £20,400 ($26,103.65). Insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and development of oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company operates through Plantation Indonesia and Property Malaysia segments. It produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. The company is also involved in the property development; and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses, as well as provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

