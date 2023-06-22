Manifold Finance Price Hits $16.15 on Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.15 or 0.00054239 BTC on major exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $214,402.96 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

