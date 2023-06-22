Maple Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 55,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 165,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

