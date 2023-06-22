Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,649. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

