Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.26. 770,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,094. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

