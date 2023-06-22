Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,882 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Paramount Global worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $767,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $3,006,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $2,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 3,247,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,396,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

