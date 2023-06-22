Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.15. 482,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,259. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.