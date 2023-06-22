Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 227 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.41. 117,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day moving average of $227.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

