Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 78,446 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,446 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.86. 285,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $139.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.