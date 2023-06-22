Matrix Trust Co Acquires 1,461 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 0.4% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 67.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 308,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,222,000 after buying an additional 124,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $829,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $107.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

