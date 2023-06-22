Matrix Trust Co Buys 2,702 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

