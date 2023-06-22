Matrix Trust Co Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.48 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

