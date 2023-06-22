Matrix Trust Co Invests $96,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

