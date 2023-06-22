Medifast (NYSE:MED) Trading Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $88.19 and last traded at $88.15. Approximately 118,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 207,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $959.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.89.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The company had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Medifast’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
