Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $18.20 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.