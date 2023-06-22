Menlo Advisors LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises 1.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 24.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 33,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $16.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

