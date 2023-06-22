Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.23

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 42059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $556.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mercer International by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.