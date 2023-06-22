Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.98

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.98 and traded as high as $12.54. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 55,507 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $176.82 million, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 117,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,797,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

