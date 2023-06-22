Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Methode Electronics worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

