Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down to $37.52

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $36.60. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 32,299 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

