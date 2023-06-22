Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Gap Down to $37.52

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.52, but opened at $36.60. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $35.43, with a volume of 32,299 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Methode Electronics Trading Down 7.0 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
