Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $147.82. The company had a trading volume of 92,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,981. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.
In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
