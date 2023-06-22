Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,959,753,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,466,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA traded down $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $147.82. The company had a trading volume of 92,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,981. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.68 and a 52-week high of $190.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.