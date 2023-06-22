Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $242,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 202,000.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 115,282 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.21. 400,071 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.