Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $4.24 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.17% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 32,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,595. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

