Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,714 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,758,023 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

