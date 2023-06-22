Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases 25,885 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 357,270 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,929,000.

NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.26. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $45.03.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

