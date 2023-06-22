Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,985.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.41. 46,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,453. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.