Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading Up 3%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.21 ($0.02). 1,925,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,510,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.01 million, a P/E ratio of 122.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources Plc engages in acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral resources. It holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

