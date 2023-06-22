Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 75753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of C$145.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

