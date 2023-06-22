Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.22. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 483,134 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 264,026 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 630,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 333,693 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,881,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,577,000 after buying an additional 3,236,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.